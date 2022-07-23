Watch Now
Crews still working on water main break near Camino Verde

Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 23, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Camino Verde is closed between Illinois Street and Oklahoma Street.

Crews are working to fix a water main break

Traffic will be delayed.

Deputies are asking drivers to find alternate routes if they need to travel in that area.

