Crews still working on water main break near Camino Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Camino Verde is closed between Illinois Street and Oklahoma Street.
Crews are working to fix a water main break
Traffic will be delayed.
Deputies are asking drivers to find alternate routes if they need to travel in that area.
Road Closure Camino Verde https://t.co/e3H8ixZPXR pic.twitter.com/3SN7TJP24U— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 23, 2022
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter