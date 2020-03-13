Crews rescue motorist trapped in car underneath semi-trailer

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews rescued a motorist whose vehicle was stuck under a semi-trailer near Prince and Flowing Wells.
According to the department, the victim was transported to the hospital. Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and that the intersection was shut down.
The wreck happened at 3 a.m.
Drivers could take Oracle and Fort Lowell as alternates.
Firefighters responded to Prince/Flowing Wells early this morning for a vehicle under a semi-trailer. FF’s extricated the patient and transported to the hospital. @Tucson_Police is on scene, avoid the intersection. #TFD pic.twitter.com/oVSXpn7nmu
— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 13, 2020