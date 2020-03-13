Menu

Crews rescue motorist trapped in car underneath semi-trailer

Victim suffered life-threatening injuries
Posted: 5:47 AM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 09:45:26-04
Tucson Fire crews rescued a motorist whose vehicle was stuck under a semi-trailer near Prince and Flowing Wells.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews rescued a motorist whose vehicle was stuck under a semi-trailer near Prince and Flowing Wells.

According to the department, the victim was transported to the hospital. Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and that the intersection was shut down.

The wreck happened at 3 a.m.

Drivers could take Oracle and Fort Lowell as alternates.

