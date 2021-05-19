Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crews rescue man who drove off Gates Pass road

items.[0].videoTitle
Firefighters responded to a crash on Gates Pass road Wednesday.
Posted at 2:51 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 17:51:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters responded to a crash on Gates Pass road Wednesday.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, a man drove off the road close to the lookout.

Northwest Fire District and Pinal County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the rescue.

TFD says the man is in stable condition.

The road is closed to traffic while crews conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.