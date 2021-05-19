Crews rescue man who drove off Gates Pass road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters responded to a crash on Gates Pass road Wednesday.
According to the Tucson Fire Department, a man drove off the road close to the lookout.
Northwest Fire District and Pinal County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the rescue.
TFD says the man is in stable condition.
The road is closed to traffic while crews conduct an investigation.
