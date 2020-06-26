Menu

Crews put out fire on Flowing Wells and Wetmore

Northwest Fire crews put out a house fire near Flowing Wells and Wetmore Roads Friday. Photo via Northwest Fire.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire crews put out a house fire near Flowing Wells and Wetmore Roads Friday.

According to the department, crews prevented the fire from destroying neighboring buildings.

No one was injured.

Pima County Sheriff's Department was also at the scene.

Good Morning Tucson