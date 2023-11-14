Watch Now
Crews control abandoned structure fire near I-10

Posted at 2:10 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 16:10:47-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District responded to an abandoned structure fire heading toward Marana.

Firefighters say it started at 8:38 p.m. in the Rillito Community near West Tangerine Road and Interstate 10.

Crews found an abandoned house completely damaged and were able to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported. The cause of this fire is under investigation.

