Craycroft Elementary School receives $3500 for new books

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In September, KGUN 9's Giving Project raised funds in support of the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, with the goal to buy books for the students of a local elementary school.

That campaign caught one local teacher's attention: Jade Rodriguez, an educator in the Craycroft Elementary School Special Needs Unit saw our campaign and reached out, telling us her students don't have access to books available at their correct reading levels.

Rodriguez wanted to know how KGUN 9 could help. Thanks to a grant through the Scripps Howard Fund, the philanthropic arm of our parent company, E.W. Scripps, the school was awarded a $3500 check Friday to support building a library to better meet the students' needs.

"To keep at home to start a library, ranging in different levels so they can read with their family. We thank you so much for the support because that can really go far with purchasing a good amount of books for each student," said Special Needs Unit teacher Jade Rodriguez.

Craycroft Elementary is part of the Sunnyside Unified School District. SUSD serves more than 15,000 students, with more than 2,000 students receiving special education services.

And if you're following along with the progress from our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign, KGUN 9 presented a check to Nash Elementary School in the Amphi School District.