Crash shuts down southbound traffic at Broadway & Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. — A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down southbound traffic at Broadway Blvd. and Kolb Rd.

Tucson police said one person was seriously injured in the crash.

No update yet on that person's condition.

Please avoid the intersection of S. Kolb Rd./E. Broadway Blvd.



Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle. All southbound traffic on Kolb is shutdown from Broadway. Please use an alternate route & drive safe. pic.twitter.com/TM4x0SExjx — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) March 19, 2021

Tucson police confirm westbound traffic on Broadway from Kolb has also been disrupted.

They're asking drivers to find alternate routes for now.

