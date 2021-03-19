Crash shuts down southbound traffic at Broadway & Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. — A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down southbound traffic at Broadway Blvd. and Kolb Rd.
Tucson police said one person was seriously injured in the crash.
No update yet on that person's condition.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) March 19, 2021
Please avoid the intersection of S. Kolb Rd./E. Broadway Blvd.
Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle. All southbound traffic on Kolb is shutdown from Broadway. Please use an alternate route & drive safe. pic.twitter.com/TM4x0SExjx
Tucson police confirm westbound traffic on Broadway from Kolb has also been disrupted.
They're asking drivers to find alternate routes for now.
This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest details.