Crash shuts down southbound traffic at Broadway & Kolb

Posted at 5:32 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 20:32:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down southbound traffic at Broadway Blvd. and Kolb Rd.

Tucson police said one person was seriously injured in the crash.

No update yet on that person's condition.

Tucson police confirm westbound traffic on Broadway from Kolb has also been disrupted.

They're asking drivers to find alternate routes for now.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest details.

