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Crash shuts down I-10 eastbound lanes near Vail

ADOT reports the incident is at milepost 291
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TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers are working to investigate and clear a crash that has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Vail.

KGUN 9 reached out to DPS which confirms the crash is at milepost 291, about 12 miles east of Vail. DPS said the crash has unknown injuries but did not elaborate on how many people were involved.

At this time, ADOT and DPS say the lanes are blocked and drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes. There is no estimated time as to when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN 9 for updates.

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