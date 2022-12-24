Crash on River Road and Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on River Road and Pueblo Villas.
Westbound River Road will be closed between Old Oracle Road and 15th Avenue.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as traffic will be delayed.
