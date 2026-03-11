Crash on Interstate 19 closes northbound lanes for several hours Tuesday

A crash on Interstate 19 Tuesday afternoon led to the northbound lanes being closed for several hours, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash took place at just before 5 p.m. near kilometer 74. The driver of an SUV lost control of his vehicle, which then went across the barrier and rolled over, sliding 50 feet down a hill into a drainage ditch.

The driver was ejected, DPS said, and was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The roadway was closed until just before 1 a.m., DPS said.