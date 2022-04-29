Crash near Kinney Road leads to road closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a collision near Kinney Road.
This incident occurred at the 2600 block of South Kinney Road.
Kinney Road remains closed between the Tucson Mountain Park and McCain Loop Road at the rifle range.
Traffic is delayed and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
