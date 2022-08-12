Watch Now
Crash near 22nd Street involving four cars

Google
Posted at 8:15 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 23:15:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a four car crash near 22nd Street.

The incident occurred before 3 p.m. at East 22nd Street and South Pantano Road.

Four cars were involved and three people were taken to the hospital all with non life threatening injuries.

