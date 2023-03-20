TPD investigates crash involving pedestrian at Broadway and Wilmot

UPDATE 7:05

In a Tweet, Tucson Police have said that westbound traffic will be closed as they investigate the crash. One alternative route is to use Speedway. We will continue to update you with the latest as we learn more.

——

Tucson Police has confirmed a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of Broadway and Wilmot.

TPD says a female pedestrian was struck by a car and was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported by the Arizona Department of Transportation just before 6 a.m. ADOT's initial reports described it as a bicyclist.

Traffic was delayed briefly as officers responded to the scene but cleared up shortly after.

Details are limited at this time, but TPD confirms it will continue to investigate the crash.