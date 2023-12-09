ADOT: Southbound lanes on I-19 reopen

Southbound lanes on I-19 are now open.
The Arizona Department of Transportation responded to a crash on I-19 causing southbound lanes to close.
The closure occurred at kilometer 86 (milepost 53.4).
Northbound lanes were not affected.
Drivers are to expect delays and asked to find an alternate route.
According to ADOT, there's no estimated time to reopen.
