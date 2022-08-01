Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-vehicle rollover that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday was cleared.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash was at milepost 219.
An Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson said a box truck may have had a tire failure, causing the driver to lose control and flipping the truck,
The driver was not injured.
