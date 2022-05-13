Crash closes Eastbound lanes of Sunrise near Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's Deputies are responding to a crash that happened Friday morning near East Sunrise Drive and North Swan Road.

The crash has caused PCSD to close the eastbound lanes of Sunrise to drivers.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area since deputies say traffic will be delayed.

"Deputies responded to the area of East Sunrise Drive and North Swan Road in reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian," Deputy Tyler Legg shared. "The vehicle fled the scene."

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN 9 for updates.

----

