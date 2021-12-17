Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crash closes Benson Highway near Valencia

One injured, hospitalized
items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 8:34 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 22:35:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — A crash closed Benson Highway north of Valencia Road Thursday evening.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the crash involved a motorcycle. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

PCSD did not give an estimated time to reopen the road. They ask drivers to find another route.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!