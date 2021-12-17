Crash closes Benson Highway near Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. — A crash closed Benson Highway north of Valencia Road Thursday evening.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the crash involved a motorcycle. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.
PCSD did not give an estimated time to reopen the road. They ask drivers to find another route.
----
