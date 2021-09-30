Watch
COVID-19 cases on the rise among Phoenix homeless population

Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 15:04:50-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Advocates say Phoenix’s homeless population is wrestling with a surge in COVID-19 cases and more medical workers are urgently needed.

The Arizona Republic reports a Phoenix hotel used to isolate and treat homeless people with the virus is nearly full these days. Circle the City, which provides health care services for the homeless, needs at least 50 more nurses, physician’s assistants, security guards and other support staff.

Circle the City and Maricopa County have been operating the hotel since May 2020. It had rarely been full. But the Phoenix Inn reached its full capacity of 90 patients several times in recent weeks.

