Courthouse fountain to be named for Rodriguez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to name the fountain in the courtyard of the county’s Historic Pima County Courthouse for retiring County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez.

The board approved the measure in a 5-0 vote Tuesday. The building is located at 115 N. Church Ave.

Rodriguez, who has finished her 28th year as Pima County Recorder, had an office at the Historic Courthouse from 1993 to 2015. She has announced her retirement.

Rodriguez used to refer to the Historic Courthouse as “the pink palace,” County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said during the Dec. 15 Board meeting, according to a press release. “So I think it’s only fitting that the Board name the fountain in her honor for her years and years of service.”

“You’ve been a fixture in this community and you have managed it well,” Board Chairman Ramón Valadez told Rodriguez during the meeting, according to a release. “You have conducted yourself with honor and respect and always upheld the integrity of our elections.”

