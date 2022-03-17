Court sentences Mateo Zavala to 34 years in prison for I-19 shooting death of Marilyn Pacheco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Superior Court in Pima County has sentenced Mateo Zavala to 34 years in prison for murdering Marilyn Pacheco, as well as harming a man and his three-year-old in the gunfire.

Zavala pled guilty on Monday, January 31 to three counts, allowing the court to lessen the severity of his sentencing.

His charges include:



AMENDED COUNT ONE

Second-degree murder Domestic violence

COUNT TWO

Aggravated assault Deadly weapon/dangerous instrument

AMENDED COUNT THREE

Deadly weapon/dangerous instrument



These sentences will run consecutively, totaling 34 years.

His sentencing is divided among the three counts:



AMENDED COUNT ONE

20 years in the Department of Corrections (DOC), 991 days credit, flat time

COUNT TWO

Seven years in DOC

AMENDED COUNT THREE

Seven years in DOC



