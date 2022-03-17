Court sentences Mateo Zavala to 34 years in prison for I-19 shooting death of Marilyn Pacheco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Superior Court in Pima County has sentenced Mateo Zavala to 34 years in prison for murdering Marilyn Pacheco, as well as harming a man and his three-year-old in the gunfire.
Zavala pled guilty on Monday, January 31 to three counts, allowing the court to lessen the severity of his sentencing.
His charges include:
- AMENDED COUNT ONE
- Second-degree murder
- Domestic violence
- COUNT TWO
- Aggravated assault
- Deadly weapon/dangerous instrument
- AMENDED COUNT THREE
- Deadly weapon/dangerous instrument
These sentences will run consecutively, totaling 34 years.
His sentencing is divided among the three counts:
- AMENDED COUNT ONE
- 20 years in the Department of Corrections (DOC), 991 days credit, flat time
- COUNT TWO
- Seven years in DOC
- AMENDED COUNT THREE
- Seven years in DOC
