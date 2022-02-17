Couple pleads not guilty in death of boy at Scottsdale hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy last month.

Phoenix TV station ABC15 reports that 51-year-old Stephanie Davis and 33-year-old Thomas Desharnais had a court hearing Tuesday. Court records show the two have both been indicted on one count of first-degree homicide, nine counts of child abuse and one count of tampering with evidence. Prosecutors say Davis is the grandmother of Chaskah Davis Smith, who died after he was found unresponsive at a Scottsdale hotel on Jan. 30.

Davis is accused of striking the boy in the head with a ratchet and failing to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

----

