Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Couple pleads not guilty in death of boy at Scottsdale hotel

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
A woman and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy last month.
A woman and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy last month.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 09:11:00-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy last month.

Phoenix TV station ABC15 reports that 51-year-old Stephanie Davis and 33-year-old Thomas Desharnais had a court hearing Tuesday. Court records show the two have both been indicted on one count of first-degree homicide, nine counts of child abuse and one count of tampering with evidence. Prosecutors say Davis is the grandmother of Chaskah Davis Smith, who died after he was found unresponsive at a Scottsdale hotel on Jan. 30.

Davis is accused of striking the boy in the head with a ratchet and failing to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!