Couple found dead in mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at a mobile home resort.
The incident occurred Dec. 28 around 10:30 a.m. near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road.
Deputies went to check the welfare of a couple and as they arrived, the couple was found dead inside the trailer.
The couple was identified as 62-year-old John Omohundro, who had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and 78-year-old Cubazell Omohundro.
They were pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigation remains ongoing.
