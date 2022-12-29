Couple found dead in mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at a mobile home resort.

The incident occurred Dec. 28 around 10:30 a.m. near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road.

Deputies went to check the welfare of a couple and as they arrived, the couple was found dead inside the trailer.

The couple was identified as 62-year-old John Omohundro, who had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and 78-year-old Cubazell Omohundro.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation remains ongoing.