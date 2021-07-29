Watch
County warns hikers to stay away from Tucson Mountain Park landslide

Pima County is warning people to stay away from a landslide in Tucson Mountain Park. Photo via Pima County.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 13:03:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is warning people to stay away from a landslide in Tucson Mountain Park.

The landslide, which happened around noon Sunday on the southeast side of Golden Gate Mountain, knocked down or destroyed numerous saguaros in the park.

The area isn't close to any roads or trails. No one was injured in the landslide.

“We’re asking that everybody keep a safe distance from the area,” Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Division Manager Karen Simms said in a statement. “The ground is currently very unstable, and it’s going to take some time before it naturally heals.”

