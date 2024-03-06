County board votes to OK leases for new Southside sports, entertainment complex

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to start approving leases for the Mosaic Quarter on Tucson's south side.

The Quarter, a planned sports and entertainment complex, will be part of Kino Sports Complex South, on the south side of Interstate 10 between East Benson Highway and South Country Club Road, according to a news release from Pima County.

The facility will sit on 90 acres and will include a 175,000-square-foot Iceplex, a 131,000-square-foot field house, at least four restaurants and a central utility plant and solar power for the complex, the news release said.

Once complete, it is projected to generate $8.3 billion in local spending, and $917.7 million in tax revenue for the state, city and Regional Transportation Authority, the news release said.

The county bought the 160-property where the Mosaic Quarter is going in 2014 and opened Kino Sports Complex South in 2020.