Counts steps down as TUSD board president

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District president Leila Counts stepped down from her role with the board.

According to a district spokeswoman, Counts will be replaced by Adelita Grijalva, who will serve in the position until the next board election in January 2022.

Counts and Grijalva were both elected to the board in 2018 and began serving in 2019.

Grijalva is also a Pima County Supervisor.

