TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 10 for National Get Outdoors Day, the Coronado National Forest is holding a celebration at Parker Canyon Lake.

From 9 AM to 2 PM there will be a bird walk, live snakes, a dog adoption, and a BB gun range. Fees are free all day long.

Schedule:

09:15- Bird Walk

10:00- Sit Means Sit Demo

11:00- Smokey Bear

11:30- Dogs for Adoption

01:00- Woodsy Owl

The forest service is also asking anyone with extra blankets or towels to donate to the Willcox Animal Shelter.