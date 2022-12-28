Watch Now
Coronado National Forest announces closure dates for border shipping container removal

AP
FILE - This photo provided by the Arizona Governor's Office shows shipping containers that will be used to fill a 1,000 foot gap in the border wall with Mexico near Yuma, Ariz., on Aug. 12, 2022. The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday, Sept. 2, that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. (Arizona Governor's Office via AP, File)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 15:34:32-05

TUSCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest announced a six-week closure to remove shipping containers along the Mexican border.

The plan follows Gov. Doug Ducey's agreement to remove the containers, which the federal government — backed by a judge's ruling — said were unauthorized and needed to be removed.

The shipping containers are in the area of Copper Canyon south of National Forest System Road 61.

The area will be closed from Jan. 3 through March 15. The dates could be changed depending on conditions on the ground.

