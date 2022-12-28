Coronado National Forest announces closure dates for border shipping container removal

TUSCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest announced a six-week closure to remove shipping containers along the Mexican border.

Temporary Area Closure to Protect Public Safety During the Removal of Unauthorized Containers



This Order shall be in effect from January 3, 2023, at 0800 hours through March 15, 2023, at 0800 hours, unless rescinded.

The plan follows Gov. Doug Ducey's agreement to remove the containers, which the federal government — backed by a judge's ruling — said were unauthorized and needed to be removed.

The shipping containers are in the area of Copper Canyon south of National Forest System Road 61.

The area will be closed from Jan. 3 through March 15. The dates could be changed depending on conditions on the ground.

