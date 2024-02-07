Copper World Mine lawsuit looks to put project on hold

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Save the Scenic Santa Ritas and the Farmers Investment Company filed a lawsuit in late January hoping to put a pause on the Copper World Mine Complex.

The suit filed against the state of Arizona claims the state, "violated the Open Meeting Law when it secretly modified the terms of the right of way after it was approved by the department’s Board of Appeals during a Dec. 8, 2022, public meeting."

The Right of Way permit approved in late 2022 would allow Hudbay to build two pipelines on state-owned land.

But the suit claims that was modified without an open meeting to allow for six pipelines to be built.

“A bunch of citizens never really wants to sue the government right we want to be friends with our government but the government does something where they will follow their own lot and we have to hold them accountable,” says Rob Peters, Executive Director of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas.

KGUN9 reached out to the Arizona State Land Department for comment, but a spokesperson says they do not comment on pending litigation.