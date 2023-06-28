Cooper's hawk fledglings prompt concern as homeowners report swooping incidents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Homeowners in Arizona have reported incidents of being swooped by Cooper's hawks as temperatures soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

These incidents indicate that young hawks are reaching the age to leave their nests and learn to fly, causing concern among residents.

Wildlife rehabilitators are being swamped with calls about young hawks found on the ground, says Arizona Game and Fish Department.

However, experts assure that being on the ground is a normal stage of their development. They remain fed by their parents, and they can climb back up trees using their talons.

The baby hawks have feathers but may still have fluffy white sticking down. They can run and may do so when approached.

A baby hawk may have fallen out of the nest due to strong winds if it is softer than feathered and does not run away when approached. It might be put in an alternate nest, which could be constructed as follows:



Tightly fasten a container to the tree where the bird's nest is placed, such as a milk crate or laundry basket. Put a towel on the bottom. Or, tie the container to a tree nearby that can provide shade.

The container should be placed at shoulder height.

Put the baby hawk into the new nest. It will be fed there by its parents.

“The young hawks are not in the danger that people think. They sometimes fall victim to bobcats, but are pretty safe from most everything except people and cars,” said local wildlife rehabilitator Kathie Schroder. “They need to be raised by their parents so they can learn how to catch prey like other birds on-the-fly. People, even rehabbers, cannot teach them that. However, if one is actually injured, a rehabber can help.”





Never take young birds out of the wild because they have left the nest; only take them if they are injured or orphaned.

Animals left alone for more than 24 hours may be considered abandoned; in this case, contact AZGFD at 623-236-7201 or a local wildlife rehabber.