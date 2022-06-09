Two Americas: Struggling in the AZ heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures rise across Arizona most will stay find ways to stay inside. However, not everyone has that option.

"Out here you have to adjust," Roy Velasquez, who lives on the streets of Tucson said. "You have to chase the shade and stay hydrated. We drink tons of water. We are constantly drinking water."

Velasquez and his wife will often head to the Circle K to fill up his water cup. He uses one Styrofoam cup around his plastic cup to keep it cold.

"We keep them full we fill them up probably five, six times a day," Velasquez said. "Nothing works better than water."

They typically move around parks, but that is not always easy as the sun moves.

"You got to adjust to it," Velasquez added. "It's hard."

They said that sometimes they will take advantage of the county's cooling centers; however not all are open right away. Many only open when temperatures reach 110 degrees.

"My wife and I are good, so we just want to make the best of things," Velasquez said. "She does something; we both go. I got to do something; we both go. We don't leave each others sides."

