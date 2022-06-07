Convicted burglar connected to murders of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzalez sentenced to 65 years in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Superior Court of Arizona has sentenced Christopher Clements to 65 years in prison, crediting him for 1,894 days.
A Maricopa County judge sentenced the convicted burglar Tuesday.
Back in April, he was found guilty on the following counts:
- Theft
- Second degree burglary
- Fraudulent schemes and artifices
- Second degree burglary involving a 65-year-old
Investigators believe the murders of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez and 6-year-old Isabel Celis are tied together.
They say DNA evidence links Clements to the remains of Maribel Gonzales.
Police found her remains in a remote area of Northwest Pima County three days after she disappeared.
In return for having some unrelated charges dropped, Clements led investigators to the remains of Isabel Celis, claiming he did not kill her.
Officers then located her remains close to where Maribel Gonzales was found.
