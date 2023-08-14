Watch Now
Convicted Circle K killer will spend rest of life in prison

Happened in 2021 at West Valencia and South Midvale Park roads
Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 19:05:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In another road-rage sentencing from 2021, the convicted killer will spend his entire life in prison.

Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr. was caught up in a shooting at a Circle K at the corner of West Valencia and South Midvale Park roads. Responding police say the parking lot was crowded, resulting in a wreck, which led to gunshots fired.

Investigators decided Villa Jr. shot and killed 50-year-old Jaime Tadeo Avila

On Thursday, May 25, a jury found Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr. guilty of the following:

  • FIRST-DEGREE MURDER
    • As alleged in COUNT ONE of the Indictment, F1 – Natural Life in the Department of Corrections
  • DRIVE BY SHOOTING
    • As alleged in COUNT TWO of the Indictment, F2 – 21 years in DOC
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, DEADLY WEAPON/DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT
    • As alleged in COUNT THREE of the Indictment, F3 – 15 years in DOC, 794 days credit, concurrent with Count Two

Authorities confirm Avila's young son was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

