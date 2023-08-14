Convicted Circle K killer will spend rest of life in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In another road-rage sentencing from 2021, the convicted killer will spend his entire life in prison.
Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr. was caught up in a shooting at a Circle K at the corner of West Valencia and South Midvale Park roads. Responding police say the parking lot was crowded, resulting in a wreck, which led to gunshots fired.
Investigators decided Villa Jr. shot and killed 50-year-old Jaime Tadeo Avila
On Thursday, May 25, a jury found Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr. guilty of the following:
- FIRST-DEGREE MURDER
- As alleged in COUNT ONE of the Indictment, F1 – Natural Life in the Department of Corrections
- DRIVE BY SHOOTING
- As alleged in COUNT TWO of the Indictment, F2 – 21 years in DOC
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, DEADLY WEAPON/DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT
- As alleged in COUNT THREE of the Indictment, F3 – 15 years in DOC, 794 days credit, concurrent with Count Two
Authorities confirm Avila's young son was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
