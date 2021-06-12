Watch
Police: Man shot, killed outside convenience store on Valencia Road

Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a convenience store on Valencia Road Friday.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 21:16:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a convenience store on Valencia Road Friday.

In the evening hours Friday, officers responded to the Circle K located at 1555 W Valencia Road, where one adult male was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, according to TPD. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no information about a suspect at this time.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

