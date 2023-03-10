Construction begins today at intersection of Speedway and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction at the intersection of Speedway and Kolb is scheduled to begin today.

Crews will work to replace a malfunctioning water valve located on Speedway. Workers discovered the issue back in December of 2022, when crews fixed a broken water main at the intersection of Speedway and Kolb.

Road work will not affect Kolb but the center and left westbound lanes on Speedway will be closed to traffic as crews tackle the project.

Construction on the intersection is expected to last until March 24th; unless there are further delays due to weather conditions.