Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay funeral service Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County officials have announced a public funeral will take place Thursday, Sept. 1 for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. The service will be held at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., at 10 a.m.

Martinez-Garibay was killed last week on Thursday, Aug. 25 while serving an eviction warrant at the Lind Commons Apartment complex near Ft. Lowell Road and Dodge Boulevard.

Here are a couple more details about the service:

- Bishop Weisenburger will be preaching the homily.

- Mr. Richard Gastelum, a family friend, will speak at the end of the mass.

- The Mass reading will include: Wisdom 3:1-9 from the Old Testament, and the Gospel text will be Luke 7:11-17.

