Conservative Southern Arizona restaurant owner announces Governor run

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Southern Arizona restaurant owner is set to announce a run for our state's highest office.

Jorge Rivas is running for Governor. He's the owner of Sammy's Mexican Grill in Cantina in Catalina.

Rivas was a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, and even spoke to him on stage during the President's tour of a mask making facility in Phoenix.

Former President Trump also tweeted about Sammy's after a show of support from Rivas and his wife.

They attended a rally of former President Trump's in Phoenix and were seen sitting right behind the president. After that, Rivas and his wife Betty said they received negative calls, social media comments, and even bad reviews about their restaurant.

That happened in February of 2020. In March, Jorge Rivas released a video on his social media defending himself.

Rivas shared the news through a Facebook event for his official announcement party. That's at St. Philips Plaza on September 4th, 2021. It starts at 4 p.m.

