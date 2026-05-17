Confrontation leads to gunshots in downtown Tucson Sunday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. — A confrontation between two groups in downtown early Sunday morning led to gunshots, according to Tucson Police.

TPD posted Sunday that officers responded to the area of Congress Street, near S. Scott Avenue, before 1 a.m. after reports of gunshots.

According to witnesses and evidence, Tucson Police say a confrontation between two groups of people escalated to a shooting. One person was hurt with non-life threatening injuries. Police were able to make at least one arrest.

At this time, Police say the confrontation was an isolated incident. TPD is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME or 911 as the investigation is ongoing.