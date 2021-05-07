Conde Nast Traveler names Tucson as one of the 'best places to travel to next'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is turning heads in the global tourism scene.
The city made Conde Nast's 2021 Hot List as one of the best places to travel next.
Tucson's cultural heritage, food offerings, arts and hotel scene are helping the area gain renown.
Here's what Conde Nast Traveler's Stephanie Wu wrote:
Most come to Tucson for its miles of hiking trails under year-round sunny skies, but it’s also worth planning a trip around its food history. The city is the first place in the U.S. recognized by UNESCO for its gastronomy, and it’s become easier than ever to seek out its Mexican and Native American heritage. The new Barrio Charro restaurant combines baker Don Guerra’s heirloom grains with chef Carlotta Flores’s Mexican flavors, resulting in dishes like tortamano sandwiches made with Azteca bread. Whiskey Del Bac’s single malt—available at its distillery and bars around the city—gets its smoky flair from local mesquite wood. And the internationally acclaimed Monsoon Chocolate turns out beautifully packaged bars that incorporate ingredients like Sonoran sea salt harvested by members of the Tohono O’odham tribe. The area’s new hotels also take inspiration from their surroundings. The Tuxon, with a Southwestern-modern vibe (clean lines, lots of earthy tones and textures), and the Posada by The Joshua Tree House, right outside Saguaro National Park, with white stucco walls and a kiva fireplace, take desert cool to a new level. — Stephanie Wu