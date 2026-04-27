Complaint: Man arrested after 911 caller reports being shot during dispute

A Tucson man is in custody facing multiple felony charges after a domestic dispute allegedly escalated into a shooting on Saturday evening.

According to the interim complaint, Amado Arredondo, 36, has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The complaint said a woman called 911 on Saturday and told dispatchers she was being followed by her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Arredondo. She reported being struck by gunfire in the knee, the complaint said.

Officers responded to the area of 39th Street and 12th Avenue, where they discovered a red sedan with a shattered driver-side window. Two empty cartridge casings were found on the ground nearby, the complaint said.

Investigators used security footage from a nearby home. The video captured a woman limping toward a gate, followed shortly by a man whose appearance matched Arredondo.

TPD initiated an "emergency ping" on both individuals' cell phones. The victim’s GPS coordinates placed her near Speedway and Greasewood, while Arredondo’s phone led TPD to the area of Lincoln and Lamar.

Ground units intercepted a black Dodge Ram driven by Arredondo less than half a mile from his registered address. During the stop, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and discovered a firearm tucked between the front seats, the complaint said.

After being taken into custody and read his rights, Arredondo admitted to being in an argument with the victim over his belief that she had stolen firearms from his home.

He claimed the victim was the "main aggressor" during the physical fight. Arredondo told officers he did not know her current location.

Arredondo was booked into the Pima County Jail on Sunday.