Specialist at Banner South sexually assaulted patient, per interim complaint

A behavioral health specialist at Banner University Medical Center South was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, sexual abuse and kidnapping after a patient accused him of entering her room at least ten times while she was "in and out of sleep," according to an interim complaint.

According to the complaint, Jose Jacob Chavez worked the night shift in the Banner South Behavioral Health Unit. The victim told officers, Chavez had heard her talking with other patients about body piercings and interjected himself into the conversation.

After the victim went to her room for bed, Chavez came in at least ten times, where he began kissing her and groping her body, the complaint said.

Upon one visit, he put a trash can in front of the door, the complaint said. The last time he came in, her told her to take her pants off and he sexually assaulted her, the complaint said.

The victim told TPD she did not feel free to leave, being in a secured psychological unit. She said if she yelled for help, she thought she would be sedated or restrained, the complaint said. She said she did not consent to the acts.

As soon as she was allowed to use the phone during the day, she called her mom and reported the incidents to the nurse.

Banner security showed Chavez entering the victim's room 21 different times during his shift, the complaint said.

Chavez was arrested and, post-Miranda, he denied at first any physical contact with the victim. He eventually admitted to sexual contact but said the victim came onto him and he had a moment of weakness, the complaint said.

He admitted to touching her private areas, the complaint said. He told investigators that the last time he was in her room, she pulled down her own pants and underwear, the complaint said. He said she then pulled his pants down and pushed her rear end against him, the complaint said.

In response to the specialist's arrest, Banner Health issued the following statement:

"At Banner Health, we hold ourselves and our team members to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred at one of our facilities. Upon learning of this matter, we immediately contacted law enforcement and have been cooperating fully with their investigation. The individual involved is no longer employed by Banner Health. As this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.

"Patient safety is our highest priority and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for every patient, visitor and team member. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and provide updates as appropriate."