Competitors saddle up for the first day of La Fiesta de los Vaqueros

The first day of La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo brought out competitors and families to celebrate this 101-year-old tradition.

One of those competitors is Eleanor Obiga, dressed in her pink cowgirl outfit, who's competing in junior barrel racing. Eleanor is only seven years old, but has been horseback riding for over two years with her partner, Pistol.

"The best part about horseback riding is playing with Pistol," Eleanor said.

Eleanor says it takes a lot of work for her and Pistol to get ready before competing.

"I warm up my horse, and if it's a new track, I let her look at everything around," she said.

Eleanor says this lets her and Pistol get familiar and comfortable before riding.

Eleanor and Pistol were even matching in their pink gear as they got ready to compete.

The community came out to watch, families and friends dressed in western gear, ready to have a great time. The Pereyda family brought their niece and nephew for their first Tucson Rodeo experience.

"The best part for me is getting to do something that's a long tradition here in Tucson with my family," a family member said.

Chris and Angela Cline, local ranchers, shared their appreciation for the rodeo culture.

"This is an amazing culture," Chris Cline said. "I mean, horses and cattle and cowboys, it's a pure foundational way of life."

"Yeah, we're going to have a great time," Angela Cline said.

The competitors were ready for the first part of the junior competition, where Eleanor and Pistol had a great ride to cheers from the crowd.

"I worked on our relationship really hard," Eleanor said. "Pistol and I work very well...and she listens to me."

