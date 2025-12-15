Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona keeping food boxes and families full this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's been a tough year for many people struggling to put food on the table. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona team says they've seen that reflected in their near-daily distributions.

Chief Executive Officer Natalie Jayroe says that's why local drives and donations are especially important this time of year, as the food bank raises 60% of its year-round food and funding around the holiday season. 75% of their supply comes from local donations and drives.

“I really think of the food bank as the place where the community comes together," Jayroe said. "We just get to be that funnel where we see all this incredible generosity."

This year, that generosity is needed more than ever since Jayroe says their lines have grown by 30% while their food supply form the federal government was cut by 20% earlier this year.

Then, the government shutdown hit, affecting thousands in Southern Arizona who either work for the Federal government or rely on Federal benefits for necessary expenses like housing and food.

The shutdown is also delaying SNAP benefits, which Jayroe says grew their demand.

“We were a little worried because our food boxes looked bare," she said. "We used to have ten items in it, and we were down to five or six.”

That's when Jayroe says the community really stepped up donations, keeping Community Food Bank boxes, and the communities that rely on them, full.

“It truly is the community food bank, she said. "And this community is a fantastic, caring community, and we’re privileged to be able to work on their behalf.”

Though the nation's longest government shutdown ended in early November, the Food Bank hasn't seen the need it brought die down completely.

"People are still needing that help, and we all know why," Jayroe said. "We all know what's happening to our grocery prices. Families are trying to make themselves whole again."

The community can come help each other out by donating their time, money or food or hosting a food drive with their neighbors to help every Arizonan put a meal on the table this holiday season.

