Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona braces for rise in demand amid federal cuts to SNAP benefits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With federal cuts to benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is bracing for what could be a tougher fall and winter.

President and CEO Natalie Jayroe says their government food was cut in half, which is between 25% to 30% of what they distribute. Adding how they’re concerned about seeing more empty shelves at their warehouse.

She says about 73,000 Arizonans like veterans, seniors and other vulnerable people, are at risk of losing essential SNAP benefits.

Data shows the changes could cause an average loss of about $140 to families.

Jayroe says they haven’t seen rippling effects just yet since the changes went into effect nearly two weeks ago, but expects demand to grow in the coming months.

“What we're doing now and already have been doing because of the loss of food is really looking and talking with each other about where are other places that we can get nutritious food in order to serve a growing population in need," Jayroe said.

The food bank serves around 150,000 people yearly.

Jayroe says they will continue advocating for change and ask their private sources for more support during this time.