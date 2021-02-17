Menu

Southwest Gas asks customers to conserve

Posted at 6:39 AM, Feb 17, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest Gas is asking customers to conserve resources as states contend with cold weather.

According to the utility, shortages are not anticipated in Arizona, but conservation will help maintain the interstate pipeline system.

Southwest Gas is asking customers to minimize use of fire pits, pool and spa heaters and tiki torches. Customers can also help out by using cold water whenever possible, setting the thermostat to between 65 and 68 degrees, dress warmly at home and take short showers.

For more information, visit Southwest Gas online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

