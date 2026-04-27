COLD CASE: Man suspected of house-party murder in 2008 arrested Saturday

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for a 2008 shooting that killed one victim and paralyzed another.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the suspect, Rafael Soto Alvarez was at a party in the 2100 block of East Alaska Street on Nov. 2, 2008, when he got into a confrontation with 20-year-old James A. Noriega and another man.

Alvarez allegedly shot both Noriega and the other man. Noriega was killed. The other survived but was paralyzed.

At the time of the initial investigation, a suspect could not be located.

This month, the Pima County Sheriff's Department was working on an unrelated investigation when it received information about the suspect in the 2008 case, the news release said.

The information included Alvarez's whereabouts.

When TPD tried to arrest Alvarez, he ran. He was taking into custody with assistance from the K9 unit. TPD Cold Case detectives interviewed the subject after that.

Alvarez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

