'Think twice': Why law enforcement are warning smugglers to stay out of Arizona

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels announced Tuesday that CCSO is bringing in law enforcement from across the state to Cochise County, as part of its plan to address the ongoing smuggling problem. The addition of more deputies and police is an extension of their Operation Safe Streets Initiative.

“I have a 17-year-old daughter, who, I fear when she hits that road going to high school: What would happen if she gets hit by one of these load car drivers?” Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa said.

Dannels said so far this year there have been more than 2,500 border-related crimes committed in Cochise County. In an effort to combat the increased smuggling attempts and pursuits happening through the county, CCSO created Safe Steets II, which brings more badges to the area. Safe Streets II expands the number of law enforcement officers, strictly focused on border related activity, from 5 CCSO officers to 30 deputies and police from various agencies.

“The criminal cartels across the border upped their game, upped their operational plan—well guess what, so are we,” Dannels said. “If you hear me today, especially the cartels, we’re coming at ya. And I’ll say this to you too, for those thinking about coming to Cochise County to commit international crime, think twice.”

Cochise County Attorney, Brian McIntyre, said his department is prosecuting all juvenile smugglers as adults, because of the level of offense. Smuggling, of any kind, has been illegal for the last 11 months.

“In the last two years 13 people lost their lives in this county because of the nonsense that’s going on here," he said. "If you’re thinking about coming to Cochise County to run people or to run dope, please turn around. Please don’t do it. But if you do, please call your mom because you’re not going to see her anytime soon.”

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Navajo County Sheriff's Office, DPS, Benson Police Department, and Sierra Vista Police department are some of the agencies participating in the program. Dannels said the mission is simple: To put more eyes on the roads to keep the community safe.

“They’ll have defined what they are doing. This is not just a rouge operation. There’s a lot of disciplines built into this," he said."This is not Cochise County’s problem. This is a state of Arizona problem, this is America’s problem. But we’re going to do our part in this state and our communities.”

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said the $12.3 million funding the project is from the governor's office, after the state legislature approved funding for border and security needs. He said the Arizona Sheriff's Association have already requested more for next year. Pima and Santa Cruz counties are not active members Arizona Sheriff's Association and are not currently participating in this operation.

“This place is not open for business. This state isn’t open for business," Rhodes said. "These economies are not open for business. You cannot come here and poison our children without retribution, without consequences.”

Dannels said there isn't a timetable for how long this operation will take, and reminds the community to stay vigilant. He said residents will see and increase in law enforcement vehicles from all over the state in the county, for quite some time.

