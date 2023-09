With the final bid of $710,000, Dale Whitehead became the new owner of the Miracle Valley property in Cochise County.

Whitehead, from New York, graduated from the original Miracle Valley Bible College in 1967.

He said he plans to restore the property as a bible college.

"We're not looking to revive the ministry of A.A. Allen, but to move forward with brother Allen's original objective," Whitehead said.

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors will vote to finalize the sale in November.