Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal NewsCochise County News

Actions

Man charged with setting Douglas churches on fire

2 historic churches in Douglas destroyed in fire
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Two historic churches were destroyed by fire on Monday and Tuesday,
2 historic churches in Douglas destroyed in fire
Posted at 2:37 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 17:37:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eric Ridenour, a 58-year-old from Douglas, Ariz., is facing a six-count superseding indictment.

It accuses him of intentionally setting fire to the following historic churches:

  • Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
  • First Presbyterian Church

The indictment alleges hostility toward their progressive doctrines drove his actions.

Ridenour was initially arrested on Tuesday, May 23 and charged setting both buildings on fire.

The charges include:

  • Arson of Property Used in Interstate Commerce
  • Obstruction of Free Exercise of Religious Beliefs by Fire
  • Using Fire to Commit Federal Felony

If convicted, he could face substantial prison sentences, with terms running consecutively for multiple convictions.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!