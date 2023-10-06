Man charged with setting Douglas churches on fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eric Ridenour, a 58-year-old from Douglas, Ariz., is facing a six-count superseding indictment.
It accuses him of intentionally setting fire to the following historic churches:
- Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
- First Presbyterian Church
The indictment alleges hostility toward their progressive doctrines drove his actions.
Ridenour was initially arrested on Tuesday, May 23 and charged setting both buildings on fire.
The charges include:
- Arson of Property Used in Interstate Commerce
- Obstruction of Free Exercise of Religious Beliefs by Fire
- Using Fire to Commit Federal Felony
If convicted, he could face substantial prison sentences, with terms running consecutively for multiple convictions.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.