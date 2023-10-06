Man charged with setting Douglas churches on fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eric Ridenour, a 58-year-old from Douglas, Ariz., is facing a six-count superseding indictment.

It accuses him of intentionally setting fire to the following historic churches:



Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church

First Presbyterian Church

The indictment alleges hostility toward their progressive doctrines drove his actions.

Ridenour was initially arrested on Tuesday, May 23 and charged setting both buildings on fire.

The charges include:



Arson of Property Used in Interstate Commerce

Obstruction of Free Exercise of Religious Beliefs by Fire

Using Fire to Commit Federal Felony

If convicted, he could face substantial prison sentences, with terms running consecutively for multiple convictions.