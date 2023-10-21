Bisbee 1000 set to change hands after 32 years

BISBEE, Ariz (KGUN) — 1,500 people will take over downtown Bisbee this weekend for the 32nd annual Bisbee 1000.

The event founded by Cynthia Conroy and the Bisbee Vogue is sold out again this year for the 12th consecutive year in a row.

Conroy said that her motivation for the event has been the people.

"What kept me going, more than anything else was to see people come, love the town, love the event, love the county and want to buy houses and move here.”

This will be the last year that Bisbee Vogue will be the main organizer behind the event.

Starting next year, Wick Communication will take over operations of the race, leaving Conroy and Bisbee Vogue to focus on more projects around Bisbee.

A spokesperson for Wick Communications said their main goal is to carry on the legacy of the race.

“We want to make sure that we do it justice, the way that Cynthia Conroy and Bisbee Vogue has done over the last 32 years," said Jennifer Sorenson, "We want to carry on that amazing tradition.”

Registration for the 2024 Bisbee 1000 opens Saturday at 1 p.m.

