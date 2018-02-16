Class resumes at Marana school following lockdown

Cloudy
TUCSON, Ariz. - Picture Rocks Elementary School in the Marana district resumed classes as normal following a lockdown.
According to district spokeswoman Tamara Crawley, the school implemented its emergency response procedure as a precaution when a report of a gunman walking near in a neighborhood close to the school.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies cleared the area, lifting the lockdown.