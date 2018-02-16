Class resumes at Marana school following lockdown

Phil Villarreal
11:14 AM, Feb 16, 2018

Picture Rocks Elementary School in the Marana district resumed classes as normal following a lockdown.

GOOGLE MAPS

TUCSON, Ariz. - Picture Rocks Elementary School in the Marana district resumed classes as normal following a lockdown.

According to district spokeswoman Tamara Crawley, the school implemented its emergency response procedure as a precaution when a report of a gunman walking near in a neighborhood close to the school.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies cleared the area, lifting the lockdown.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top